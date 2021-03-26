B.C. couple restrained during terrifying home invasion that may have targeted wrong home: RCMP

A couple from Richmond, B.C., was restrained during a terrifying home invasion earlier this week, and police believe the perpetrators may have targeted the wrong home by accident.

Authorities said the victims were watching TV when their doorbell rang at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they answered the door, four men armed with a crowbar and what Richmond RCMP described as a "possible firearm" barged inside.

"This was a very frightening incident for the two victims, who were simply enjoying a quiet night at home when it happened," Cpl. Ian Henderson said in a news release.

"However, based on the initial investigation, this incident does not appear to have been a random one. It seems the suspects may have had specific targets in mind, but chose the wrong home at the time."

The victims were restrained and their belongings were ransacked by the four suspects, none of whom have yet been identified. The only description offered by authorities is that the men were wearing dark clothing and hoodies at the time of the home invasion.

The incident happened in the 2200 block of Westminster Highway. Mounties have asked any nearby residents with surveillance cameras to check the video and see if they recorded any suspects in the area on the evening of the crime.

Authorities also asked any possible witnesses to reach out to the Richmond RCMP detachment. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers.