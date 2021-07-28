B.C. COVID-19 update: 185 new cases, 3 deaths, rolling average back over 100

B.C.'s rolling seven-day average for daily COVID-19 infections has risen over 100 for the first time since June.

The province's Ministry of Health announced 185 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the rolling average to 115.

The average is now the highest it's been since June 16, when it was 119. The 185 cases added to B.C.'s total Wednesday was the largest single-day increase in infections since June 5, when the province added 217 cases to its total.

Officials also announced three COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.

The latest infections bring the total number of cases recorded in B.C. during the pandemic to 149,444. There have been 1,771 deaths.

The majority of new cases reported Wednesday were in the Interior Health region, where 113 new infections were recorded.

Interior Health has been experiencing a spike in cases in recent days, something health officials have attributed to young people who are not yet fully vaccinated, as well as lower overall vaccination rates in the region.

In response to the recent surge in infections, authorities announced Wednesday that they were re-introducing a mask mandate for indoor public spaces in the Central Okanagan region. They also declared a COVID-19 outbreak in that area, which includes the City of Kelowna and several surrounding communities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.