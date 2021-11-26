B.C. COVID-19 update: 341 new cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

British Columbia has added 341 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as well as six related deaths.

The latest numbers from the provincial Ministry of Health leave the province with 3,035 active coronavirus infections. Of those, 291 people are in hospital, 115 of them in intensive care units.

B.C.'s rolling seven-day average for new cases has dropped to 352, which is the lowest it has been since Aug. 8.

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has seen 217,099 total cases and 2,322 deaths.

Friday's new infections were spread across the province, with 100 cases confirmed in Fraser Health, 77 in Interior Health, 68 in Island Health, 65 in Vancouver Coastal Health and 31 in Northern Health.

Accounting for population, however, Fraser Health had the fewest cases per capita, while Northern Health - narrowly - had the most.

Fraser Health added 5.2 cases per 100,000 residents, while Northern Health added roughly twice as many, with 10.3 per 100,000.

Interior Health added 9.4 new cases per 100,000, Island Health added 7.9, and Vancouver Coastal Health added 5.3.

Northern Health's total, while still the highest per capita in B.C., has declined considerably in recent weeks.

One month ago, on Oct. 26, Northern Health's rolling seven-day average for daily new cases stood at 115, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. That equates to 38.3 cases per 100,000 residents - more than triple the per-capita number added Friday.

Three of the six new deaths occurred in Fraser Health, two were in Vancouver Coastal Health and one was in Northern Health.

There have been no new outbreaks at health-care facilities, and two more outbreaks - at Queens Park Care Centre in New Westminster and Dufferin Care Centre in Coquitlam - have ended.

This leaves the province with eight active health-care outbreaks, according to the ministry.

Most new COVID-19 infections in B.C. continue to be found in unvaccinated people, who accounted for 55.9 per cent of new cases between Nov. 18 and 24, despite making up less than 20 per cent of the total population.

Likewise, the unvaccinated accounted for 61.9 per cent of new hospitalizations over the two-week period from Nov. 11 to 24.

As of Friday, 91 per cent of B.C. residents ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 87.6 per cent have received both shots.