B.C. COVID-19 update: 992 new cases, 23 deaths over last 48 hours

B.C. has added 992 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths over the last two days, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The total includes 519 cases recorded from Wednesday to Thursday and another 473 recorded from Thursday to Friday. The province did not issue a pandemic update on Remembrance Day.

The latest numbers bring B.C.'s rolling seven-day average for new cases back below 500, to 498 cases per day. The rolling seven-day average for daily deaths is up to eight.

According to the BCCDC's COVID-19 Dashboard, there are currently 4,265 active cases of the coronavirus in the province.

Of those, 384 people are currently hospitalized with the disease, and 124 of them are in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 211,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and 2,257 confirmed deaths, according to the BCCDC.

The 23 deaths over the last 48 hours happened across B.C.'s five health authorities, but the largest share of them was recorded in Vancouver Coastal Health, where 11 people died.

Eight of the deaths were in neighbouring Fraser Health, there were two in Interior Health and one each in the Northern and Island health authorities.

Fraser Health once again added the largest number of cases overall, while Northern Health had the largest number per 100,000 residents. The latest infection numbers broke down as follows.

Northern Health: 166 new cases; 55.3 per 100,000 population

Interior Health: 263 new cases; 32.2 per 100,000

Island Health: 138 new cases; 16.1 per 100,000

Fraser Health: 308 new cases; 15.9 per 100,000

Vancouver Coastal Health: 117 new cases; 9.5 per 100,000

Most COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in B.C. are among the unvaccinated. Despite making up less than 20 per cent of the province's total population, those who have not received any doses of vaccine accounted for 55.8 per cent of new infections in the province from Nov. 4 to 10.

During the two weeks from Oct. 28 to Nov. 10, the unvaccinated accounted for 61.9 per cent of new hospitalizations in B.C.

B.C.'s unvaccinated population is relatively small and continues to shrink. As of Friday, 90.6 per cent of people ages 12 and older had received a first dose of vaccine, and 86.5 per cent had received two shots.

In addition to the latest vaccination and infection numbers, Friday's update from the provincial Ministry of Health included two new outbreaks of COVID-19, at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, where there are now three different units with ongoing outbreaks.