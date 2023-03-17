B.C. director behind 'Riceboy Sleeps' drew from personal experience for acclaimed film

Anthony Shim's “Riceboy Sleeps” tells the story of a young Korean boy and his mother immigrating to B.C. in the ‘90s. Shim describes the film as semi-autobiographical, inspired by his own personal journey.

"Growing up, I felt like I'd never seen a film, or a TV show, or even a play that depicted the immigrant experience in the way that (reflected my own)," said Shim, who lived on Vancouver Island before moving to Coquitlam as a teenager. "The film takes place over a span of about 10 years, and the relationship strains as they're both trying their best to acclimate to the new world."

The film has already proven to be a critical hit on the festival circuit, winning several awards including best Canadian film at the Vancouver International Film Festival.

Despite the story taking place several decades ago, the story's universal themes are still relevant in 2023. That includes the discrimination and alienation of the film's main characters, a timely subject with reports of anti-Asian hate rising in B.C. and across Canada.

"The hope is that (the film will) allow people to have more empathy and compassion," said Shim. "Not only for Asian immigrants, but all people of different walks of life."

The 36-year-old says he's been overwhelmed with the positive response to the film, which opens nation-wide to general audiences Friday, March 17.

He was particularly touched, Shim said, by the response from his family.

"I think it was an emotional experience for (my mother)," said Shim. "My sister started crying when the title came up."

Shim added that the film has already opened doors for several projects in the future.