B.C. discourages COVID-19 testing for people without symptoms as cases surge

There was a steady flow of traffic at the handful of COVID-19 testing sites in Greater Victoria on Monday, but nothing like the massive lineups for PCR testing on the Lower Mainland, where vehicles snaked down the block at testing sites, as folks queued up for a COVID test.

The Ministry of Health acknowledged there were large lineups at some locations in B.C., issuing a statement Monday afternoon, noting, "We are seeing an increased number of people getting tested and are aware there may be longer than anticipated wait times at some COVID-19 testing sites, including in the Lower Mainland.”

Because of those lineups, the statement went on to ask people not to book PCR tests unless they showed symptoms of COVID-19.

"Those who do not have symptoms are strongly advised not to access testing services to allow frontline providers to prioritize care to those who are most likely to be infected," the statement continues.

"Before visiting a test site, we advise all residents to complete B.C.’s COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool to ensure they require a test."

On Vancouver Island, where lineups for the PCR test were considerably smaller, many said they still wanted to see rapid tests – that could be completed at home – made available.

It’s a perspective reflected in the results of a recent poll by the Angus Reid Institute that shows 46 per cent of Canadians think their provincial government has done a poor job or very poor job of providing rapid antigen tests where they’re needed.

Shachi Kurl with Angus Reid says many Canadians would like to feel as though they have access to as many layers of protection as possible – especially as the Omicron variant ramps up.

"While there is an understanding that rapid antigen tests are not perfect, they’re not foolproof, they certainly – in some cases – may provide that much more peace of mind," said Kurl on Monday.

In B.C., where take-home kits of the rapid tests haven’t been made as readily available as in other provinces like Alberta, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the percentage of those dissatisfied with the provincial government’s efforts on rapid tests is slightly higher – 48 per cent – than the overall national figure.

British Columbia is expected to announce its rapid test plan at a press conference Tuesday. It's also expected to announce new measures in the fight against COVID at 1:30 p.m.