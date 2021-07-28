B.C. doctor charged with sexual assault; Mounties seek more information
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
A Metro Vancouver doctor has been charged with sexual assault, and police are seeking more information about the allegation.
In a brief news release, the RCMP said Dr. Srinivasa Murthy Korada has been charged with one count of the offence.
No further details were provided, and the RCMP's Ridge Meadows detachment said a publication ban will prevent the release of any more information in the case.
But Mounties said Wednesday they're looking to speak to anyone who may know more about the alleged offence.
Anyone with information that pertains to the case is asked to call the detachment.
