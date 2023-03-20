B.C. doctor facing second sexual assault charge

A Metro Vancouver doctor is facing a second charge of sexually assaulting a female patient, according to authorities.

The Delta Police Department made the announcement Monday in a statement, shedding more light on the history of criminal complaints made about Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, who currently practises at a pain clinic in Surrey.

Bamgbade was first reported to police in Delta in August of 2020 and a sexual assault investigation was launched.

According to the DPD, a charge was recommended but that Crown counsel declined to prosecute because the charge approval threshold of a "substantial likelihood of conviction" was not met, That decision was made in May of 2021.

"Following the conclusion of DPD’s investigation, the doctor moved his practice to Surrey," the news release explains.

In July of 2022, Mounties in Surrey received a report of a sexual assault by the doctor, and a single charge of sexual assault was approved in September of that year, according to a statement issued by the RCMP at the time. Bamgbade was released with conditions—including that he was prohibited from being alone with any female patients.

The announcement from the Surrey RCMP led investigators in Delta to "cultivate further evidence" in the 2020 case, and resubmit the charge recommendation to Crown counsel. However, the approval threshold was still determined not to be met, according to the DPD.

The announcement of the Surrey charge resulted in two more women coming forward to make reports to authorities in Delta. In one of those cases, which dates back to 2019, police determined there was enough evidence to recommend a charge approved by Crown counsel last week.

Bamgbade was due in court Monday, where police said in their statement he would "address the new charge from the investigation in Delta."

The BC College of Physicians and Surgeons lists Bamgbade as "practising" with "full" registration status. Its website notes that "this physician must not see female patients."

CTV News has asked the college for more information about this condition and this story will be updated if a response is received.