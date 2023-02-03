B.C. doles out $23.4M in disaster risk and climate adaptation funding for First Nations, local governments

British Columbia’s government is providing $23.4 million to 49 First Nations and local governments across the province to help reduce risks of natural disasters caused by climate change.

Bowinn Ma, the first provincial minister of emergency management and climate readiness, revealed Friday that the funding would be delivered through B.C’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF).

“From unprecedented wildfire seasons in a devastating heat dome, to catastrophic flooding caused by atmospheric rivers and drought…there can be no doubt that the climate crisis is here and our province is experiencing its impacts,” Ma told media from inside the ministry’s warehouse, surrounded by sandbags and other emergency supplies.

“People are counting on us to keep them and their family safe and we want them to be assured that we are working to do just that by building a stronger and more resilient B.C.,” Ma said. “This isn’t going to address all the work that we have ahead of us.”

HOW THE FUNDS WILL BE ALLOCATED

The government plans to divide the funding into three categories, according to a statement issued after the announcement. One is “foundational activities” such as risk mapping, risk assessments and planning. Non-structural activities, like land-use planning, community education and the purchase of eligible equipment, is listed as another category, with small-scale structural activities rounding out the funding.

Richmond will benefit from $2,285,000 — which is the highest amount of funding any local government or First Nation is set to receive.

According to the city’s website, Richmond has one of the most comprehensive flood protection systems in the province — including 585 kilometres of drainage pipes, 165 kilometres of man-made channels that move water through and out of the city, 49 kilometres of dikes, 39 drainage pumps and sensors that provide real-time data on river levels.

“This $2.2 million in funding will ensure our city is even more prepared to respond in an emergency through robust mitigation planning and pump-station upgrades,” Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie said in a statement Friday.

Other major funding recipients are the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, and Merritt—which will each receive $2 million in provincial funding. A full list of benefactors is available on the government’s website.

Projects in that region that will benefit from the new funds include a dike-breach modelling in Squamish as well as a new dike on the Coldwater River in Merritt, according to the ministry.

A climate and disaster risk assessment for T'lat'lasik'wala First Nations, misting stations to keep people cool during extreme heat in Victoria, and designing upgrades for the Chilliwack Creek drainage pump station are other priority projects the government highlighted in its announcement.

In response to the devastating impacts of a series of atmospheric rivers in B.C. in November 2021, the federal government of Canada committed $5 billion in funding to the province.

PROBLEMS WITH PREVIOUS APPROACH

B.C.’s 2022 budget provides a historic investment of $110 million toward CEPF, for a total of $189 million.

Last November, an Indigenous-led group “Build Back Better, Together Collaborative,” called on the province to provide more transparency as to how those funds were being spent, as well as to collaborate with local governments, First Nations, farmers and environmental organizations to prepare for future climate disasters.

At the time, Tyrone McNeil, a member of the collaborative and president at Stó:lō Tribal Council, called B.C.’s approaches to flood control “beyond outdated.”

“Our communities learned that we need to work together for multi-beneficial flood management that will protect communities and critical infrastructure, advance reconciliation, and ensure long term resilience in a changing climate.”

Speaking to media on Friday, Ma echoed McNeil’s sentiments.

“The approach of over engineering solutions and hoping that man-made structures will hold back nature has not worked,” said Ma. “We can’t turn back time on what has happened in the past but I do believe that by working across multiple levels of government and including First Nations’ approaches, we can find a path forward.

The minister also said that during meetings in Ottawa this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told B.C. Premier David Eby that the federal government plans to participate in a multi-government table to develop a climate disaster mitigation strategy.

The provincial government’s next intake for the Disaster Risk Reduction – Climate Adaptation stream will close on Feb. 24, 2023.