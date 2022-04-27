B.C. doubles forestry revenue rates for First Nations as long-term plans underway

The B.C. government says it's doubling the amount of forestry revenue that eligible First Nations receive as the province works on a new forestry revenue-sharing model with First Nations leadership.

This interim enhancement is expected to boost First Nations forestry revenue by $63 million this year, as the shared revenue rates increase by five per cent – from three, four or five per cent to eight, nine, or 10 per cent.

This shared revenue rate will be in effect until the province completes its new forestry revenue-sharing model, which is being co-developed with First Nations, and is expected to take at least two years to finalize.

"We are moving away from the short-term transactional approach of the past toward a new fiscal framework that recognizes, respects and supports Indigenous Peoples’ right to self-determination," said Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin.

The B.C. Council of Forest Industries says it has "long advocated for increased government revenue sharing with First Nations," and some Indigenous leaders say they're hopeful about the co-development of a new revenue-sharing model.

"We welcome the Horgan government’s tangible steps toward a jointly developed fiscal relationship with First Nations, as promised in the Declaration Act Action Plan," said Grand Chief Steward Phillip, president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC).

"The UBCIC has been calling on the province to work with First Nations on a jointly designed approach to forest and range decisions in their respective territories for more than a decade, and we are encouraged that this work is moving forward," he said.