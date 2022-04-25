B.C. driver pulled over with missing tire on 4/20 was likely on drugs: RCMP
A woman pulled over for driving without a front tire in White Rock, B.C., last week was likely impaired by drugs, according to police.
Authorities said they located the Langley resident after receiving multiple 911 calls about a vehicle swerving on Marine Drive on the afternoon of April 20, a date celebrated by cannabis smokers and advocates.
Officers arrested her and brought her to the White Rock RCMP detachment for testing by a drug recognition expert. Police did not reveal what substance they suspected the driver had been using.
It's also unclear how the car ended up without a front passenger-side tire, though investigators said the same vehicle appears to have been involved in a collision in Langley about an hour earlier.
Const. Chantal Sears told CTV News she couldn't confirm whether the driver was aware the tire was missing prior to her arrest.
"I don’t know her mind-state," Sears said Monday. "It sounds like she was fairly impaired, and she may not have known that."
The woman, who is in her 40s, is facing possible criminal charges, White Rock RCMP said. Her car was also impounded.
-
Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted listFour of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.
-
Brooks Bandits and Spruce Grove Saints battle again in AJHL finalIf there's one thing you can almost guarantee over the last 12 years in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, it's that either the Brooks Bandits or the Spruce Grove Saints will skate away with the league title.
-
Major Crimes investigating after man's body found in Parkland County ditchPolice are investigating after the body of a 37-year-old man was found in a ditch in Parkland County on Monday.
-
Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch facing additional criminal chargesLondon police announced Tuesday that Trevor Birtch is facing new charges in relation to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
-
Saskatoon police charge two more teens in man's shooting deathTwo more teens have been charged in the death of a 27-year-old Saskatoon man.
-
Fraud risk management at B.C.'s $16B Site C dam project can improved: auditorBritish Columbia's auditor general says Crown-owned BC Hydro can improve its management of potential fraud risks at the $16 billion Site C dam project.
-
NASA 'hopes to benefit' from B.C. electric seaplane flightThe U.S. space agency NASA is looking to a B.C.-based seaplane operator in its quest to develop sustainable electric propulsion technology for aircraft.
-
-
RCMP seek videos and witnesses of protest that blocked highway in LangfordMounties in the West Shore are asking for anyone who witnessed a recent protest on the Trans-Canada Highway, or who may have video footage of the day, to come forward and speak with police.