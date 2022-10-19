B.C. drought: A dozen more temperature records broken, tied ahead of shift in weather

While a change in weather is expected for parts of B.C. in the coming days, some regions are still seeing record-breaking temperatures.

Environment Canada's preliminary weather data for Oct. 18 show a dozen more temperature records were either broken or tied in the province Tuesday.

The oldest record that fell was Trail's, which was previously set in 1936. That year, it got up to 17.8 C, but on Tuesday the mercury rose a full degree higher to 18.8.

Many of the other records broken Tuesday were also decades old. So far this month, record-breaking heat has been recorded on most days somewhere in the province.

The other records broken or tied across B.C., according to Environment Canada's preliminary data, include:

Burns Lake area – tied 1978's record of 17.9

Dawson Creek area – new record of 22.4, old record of 21.1 set in 1952

Mackenzie area – new record of 18.4, old record of 17 set in 1978

Malahat area – new record of 18.2, old record of 17.7 set in 2003

Pemberton area – new record of 19, old record of 18.3 set in 1974

Port Hardy area – new record of 20.1, old record of 17.8 set in 1952

Prince George area – new record of 20.1, old record of 18.3 set in 1974

Quesnel area – new record of 20.8, old record of 20.3 set in 2014

Tatlayoko Lake area – new record of 22.9, old record of 22 set in 1978

Vernon area – new record of 18.5, old record of 17.5 set in 2000

Williams Lake area – old record of 20.8, new record of 20 set in 1974

AIR QUALITY ADVISORIES

Along with warm, dry temperatures, many B.C. residents are dealing with poor air quality due to wildfires and stagnant weather.

In the Fraser Valley, fires burning near Chilliwack, Hope, Harrison Lake and in Washington are increasing smoke concentration.

But a change in weather expected this week may soon bring relief to the region.

"Due to stagnant weather conditions, smoke is expected to remain until late Thursday and into Friday when a change in weather is anticipated to bring significant improvements in air quality," Environment Canada's advisory said.

For now, the province's Environment Ministry says the air quality health index for eastern and central Fraser Valley and for southeast Metro Vancouver is rated above 10, which is considered a very high risk.

The rating system categorizes one to three as "low," four to six as "moderate," seven to 10 as "high" and anything above that as "very high."

Some other parts of the province were rated as high or moderate Wednesday.

RAIN ON THE WAY

That change in weather pattern predicted by Environment Canada is expected to bring several days of much-needed rain to Vancouver.

The local forecast shows rain will arrive Friday with showers continuing through Tuesday.

After Thursday, temperatures are expected to be much more moderate, with highs hovering around 11 C in Vancouver.