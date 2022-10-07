B.C. drought: More than 20 temperature records broken ahead of long weekend

A drought and unseasonably warm weather persisting across B.C. led to more temperature records breaking in the province Thursday.

Environment Canada's preliminary data for Oct. 6 shows another 21 records were broken in communities across the province. Many of the records were decades old, including one that was set nearly a century ago.

In 1925, Bella Coola recorded a high temperature of 22.8 C on Oct. 6. But this year, it got as hot as 24.3 C.

Some parts of the province are rated at Level 5 for drought conditions as of Friday morning, which means adverse impacts are "almost certain." Those regions include the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and West Vancouver Island. Seven other regions are at Level 4, meaning adverse impacts are "likely."

Meteorologists with Environment Canada warned earlier in the week the province could continue seeing this hot, dry weather pattern for several days.

"We've been stuck in this (weather) pattern for quite some time," Bobby Sekhon with Environment Canada told CTV News Vancouver.

"It's possible that into early next week we might see a bit of a shift in the pattern."

Metro Vancouver's forecast for the week ahead shows mostly sun, with highs hovering around 20 C. Monday could be a little cooler, however, and may see some rain.

Other temperature records broken Thursday, according to Environment Canada's preliminary data, include: