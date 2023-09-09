B.C. drug trafficking suspect has ties to Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, Kelowna RCMP say

A drug trafficking investigation in B.C.'s Interior recently led to searches in the Okanagan, the Lower Mainland and as far away as Calgary, Kelowna RCMP say.

Mounties from the detachment began the investigation in June 2022, discovering "a significant quantity of drugs" and identifying a suspect "believed to be involved in the drug trade across several provinces," according to a news release issued Friday.

The suspect had ties to criminal activities elsewhere in B.C., as well as in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and "potentially Ontario," police say.

"The suspect frequently traveled between Vancouver, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg and Toronto, engaging in numerous suspicious cash transactions with individuals previously convicted of drug and firearms offenses," the RCMP release reads.

Police say they arrested the man on Aug. 31 as he left "a known stash location" in West Kelowna. After that, seven search warrants were executed at locations in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Merritt, Calgary, Burnaby and Chilliwack.

Across the searches, police seized three handguns, one replica firearm, more than five kilograms of controlled substances, including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA and "synthetic cannabinoid receptor type 1 agonist," as well as 11 kilograms of marijuana.

"This was a great example of an interprovincial investigation conducted by the Kelowna strike force unit with the support of our partner agencies in B.C. and Alberta,” says Insp. Beth McAndie, officer in charge of investigational services for the Kelowna RCMP, in the release.

"The community impact of seizing this quantity of illicit drugs and the associated potential risk of overdose due to the toxic nature of these drugs, is immeasurable. The RCMP’s ability to leverage partnerships across western Canada was key to the success of this investigation. The dedication and professionalism demonstrated by this team to drive this investigation should also be weighed with the immense contribution this unit gave to the recent McDougall Creek wildfire police response.”