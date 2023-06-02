B.C. e-bike rebates: Applications closed, waitlist in effect

One day after applications opened for e-bike rebates in B.C. a waitlist is in effect.

The program, which offers income-based rebates between $300 and $1,400 was announced last week. With a budget of $6 million, the province estimated that up to 9,000 people will be able to access the rebates this year.

On Friday the application page displayed a message saying applications have been closed and a waitlist has been opened.

"There has been an incredible response to the B.C. e-bike rebate program," the website says.

"Please be aware that we are currently only adding names to the waitlist as current applications are being assessed for approval. Please be aware that being on the waitlist does not guarantee you will receive a rebate."

