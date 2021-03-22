The B.C. government is spending more than $1.2 million on conservation projects on Vancouver Island to both support green initiatives and employment through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seven projects on the island – ranging from watershed research and restoration to Garry oak conservation – are among more than 60 projects across B.C. that are receiving provincial funding.

One of the largest conservation efforts on Vancouver Island is located in the Cowichan area, where the Cowichan Watershed Board will be focusing on studying water levels in local rivers and restoring salmon habitats.

The Cowichan Watershed Board is a partnership between Cowichan Tribes and the Cowichan Valley Regional District. The joint organization is receiving $500,000 in funding for the project.

"The Koksilah and Chemainus river ecosystems are being threatened by climate change, which we know will have impacts on salmon and everything that depends on them for decades to come," said Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour in a statement Monday.

"By bringing together Indigenous knowledge of the past with scientific study of the rivers today, we can understand how to plan for these changes," he said. "This is critical work for our Nations' food and culture, but healthy salmon watersheds feed species all up and down the coast and are a benefit to the whole province."

Meanwhile, another project focusing on smaller watersheds in the Greater Victoria region is set to receive $374,000 in funding.

The World Fisheries Trust will be spearheading fish habitat restoration plans along the Colquitz River, Gorge Creek and Craigflower Creek in the South Island, and will be identifying any areas of concern for species like coho salmon and sea-run cutthroat trout.

All seven conservation projects that have been approved for funding on Vancouver Island can be found here.

The province says that the dozens of upcoming conservation projects total about $10 million in funding and will create more than 350 jobs across B.C.