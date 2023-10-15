B.C. elevator workers threaten strike, employers serve lockout notice

Work on elevators across B.C. could come to a halt as soon as Tuesday, after union negotiations broke down last week.

The International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 82, which represents around 900 elevator maintenance, service and construction workers across the province, issued a 72-hour strike notice on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the employers—Otis, Schindler, KONE and TK Elevator—have served a lockout notice that could come into effect on Tuesday.

The strike notice only applies to maintenance and service mechanics, but the lockout would affect elevator construction workers as well, the union noted.

Negotiations fell apart on Thursday after the employers offered a wage “significantly less” than what the union was hoping for, according to IUEC Local 82.

“Our union is facing concession demands from four giant multinational elevator corporations who have made $7.7 billion in profits in 2021 and our hard-working members are not going to accept anything less than a fair and reasonable contract,” said Mike Funk, the union’s business manager in a news release issued Saturday.

“Business is booming for (the employers), and the workers who have helped them be so successful deserve a share of the results, not concessions,” he continued.

The two sides will meet again on Monday to discuss essential services designations. If they are set, workers could be could be locked out the next day. Funk added that a lockout would impact tens of thousands of buildings and construction sites across the province.

However, he said elevators in hospitals and long-term care homes will be serviced as needed, no matter what happens.

In a statement Sunday, Labour Minister Harry Bains said he’s aware of the situation and that the ministry is monitoring the labour dispute closely.

“We respect the integrity of the collective bargaining process, which means allowing the two sides to negotiate freely on their own. The best outcomes result when employers and unions sit down across the table, and work collaboratively towards a collective agreement,” he wrote.