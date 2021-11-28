B.C. emergency officials to hold briefing on flooding, update on highway closures

Emergency officials in British Columbia are scheduled to hold a briefing on flooding in the province today as rainfall is expected to subside but snowmelt may continue to empty into swollen rivers.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming and officials from both the River Forecast Centre and Environment and Climate Change Canada will give the update at 11:30 a.m. local time.

The second in a series of atmospheric rivers moved in Saturday, while a third storm is forecast to arrive Tuesday.

The provincial update comes after residents of the Huntingdon Village area of Abbotsford were ordered to evacuate this morning and flood watches were issued overnight in the Interior for the Tulameen, Similkameen, Coldwater and Nicola rivers.

Properties in the Pemberton Meadows area and outside Merritt and Spences Bridge were put on evacuation alert Saturday and residents were advised to pack essential items and be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Fleming is expected to give an update on closures on Highway 1, Highway 3 and Highway 99 that were implemented as a precautionary measure ahead of the storms.

Drive BC also reported overnight that flooding had forced the closure of a 4.8-kilometre stretch of Highway 7 in Maple Ridge.

In the prime agricultural area of Abbotsford, Mayor Henry Braun said on Saturday that while he was confident the city could handle this weekend's rainfall, it could not handle another overflow of the Nooksack River into Sumas Prairie.

The Nooksack runs south of the border and Braun said American officials have informed him its dikes were damaged in the last flood.

The mayor added that he has spoken with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan about the importance of supporting critical diking and drainage infrastructure in the long term.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2021.