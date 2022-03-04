B.C. expanding eligibility for COVID-19 rapid test kits to everyone 60 and up

The B.C. government is expanding eligibility for free COVID-19 rapid tests to everyone age 60 and older next week.

As of Monday, people in their 60s can claim one kit every 28 days at participating pharmacies, free of charge. Each kit contains five tests.

"Individuals should pick up a test kit when they are asymptomatic to use at a future time when they have symptoms," the Ministry of Health said in a news release Friday. "Guidelines for testing continue to indicate tests should be used for symptomatic individuals."

The province began offering rapid test kits to residents age 70 and older on Feb. 25. Eligibility is expected to expand further over the coming weeks, though officials have not provided a clear timeline.

The B.C. Pharmacy Association has compiled a list of participating pharmacies where eligible people can pick up the free kits.

As of Thursday, the province had shipped 3.9 million of the tests to pharmacy distributors, according to the ministry. B.C. is scheduled to receive another 9 million tests from the federal government.

The B.C. Pharmacy Association's interactive map of participating pharmacies is embedded below.