As British Columbia approaches the end of 2020, officials have extended the province's state of emergency yet again.

Officials with the province opted to renew the record-breaking declaration as a measure meant to help with the fight to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

A state of emergency gives the province additional powers for two weeks at a time, and can be issued for pandemics, natural disasters and other reasons.

These powers fall under the Emergency Program Act, and in this case include enforcement of public health orders.

A state of emergency is declared by the provincial government, and the current renewal is based on recommendations from B.C.'s health and emergency management officials.

B.C. has been in such a state since March. Tuesday's update marked 40 weeks in a state of emergency.

Provided the declaration isn't suddenly called off – an unlikely scenario as the province continues to deal with its second wave of novel coronavirus – it will be in effect until the end of the day on Jan. 5, at which time the province may opt to extend it again.

The state of emergency has been in place since March 18.

The previous record was set three years ago, when a state of emergency prompted by a particularly bad wildfire season was in place for 10 weeks.