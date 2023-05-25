B.C. family encounters bear 'eating our Doritos' at beachside camp

CTV's Jordan Cunningham has some tips to share after his family encountered a black bear while camping near Shirley, B.C., this past long weekend.

"I knew somewhere in that forest there would be a few bears," said eight-year-old Reese Cunningham.

And while bears might be around, you never expect to actually run into one.

But that was the case on Sunday, when a bear wandered into the Cunningham's beachside camp.

"I saw an enormous black bear and I was alone, so it was really scary," said Reese.

Where was her father, you might ask? He was about 100 metres behind her as the group was returning to camp.

When Jordan, Reese, and son Tommy were returning to camp, Reese went off ahead and then quickly returned.

"I said, 'Dad, there's a black bear. Wait, I might be dreaming,'" said Reese.

But it was no teddy bear's picnic.

"I thought she was lying when she said she might be dreaming," said Tommy. "But no, there's a giant black bear eating our Doritos."

Doritos were the only casualty at the camp on Sunday.

Fortunately, Reese did everything right when spotting a bear.

"Don't run and don't scream," said Wild Wise Society president Sam Webb.

"Bears have an instinct to chase. It's a chase like a dog playing chase with a ball," she said.

Webb adds that it's not always necessary to leave a campsite if a bear has come to visit.

"You're never wrong by leaving but if you chose to stay, that wouldn't have been wrong either," she said.

The Cunninghams did decide to leave, but the encounter hasn't turned them off camping just yet.

When Reese was asked if she was scared to go camping again, the eight-year-old responded with a quick "No!"

Next time, however, all snacks will be sealed.