B.C. family marks 2nd anniversary of Trina Hunt’s disappearance

The family of a murdered Port Moody woman marked a devastating anniversary Wednesday.

Trina Hunt was reported missing two years ago and while her remains were discovered three months later, her death remains unsolved.

Signs reading #JusticeforTrina continue to be displayed on the lawn outside her former house on Hawthorne Drive, as well as others in the neighbourhood.

Despite years of investigations and massive public interest in this case, no one has been charged in her death.

Hunt’s family posted a tribute online to mark the anniversary of her disappearance.

“Trina, we love you. We miss you dearly. Our hearts will forever be broken,” reads a caption at the end of the video.

Back in August, Hunt’s family renewed their $50,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that would lead to an arrest and charges.

They posted the announcement on Facebook, adding that her husband Iain Hunt had chosen not to contribute to the reward.

Hunt was reported missing by her husband from their Port Moody home on Jan. 18, 2021. After extensive searches, her remains were found near Hope three months later.

Homicide investigators say foul play is suspected.

Then last June, a man was arrested in connection with her murder outside her house.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has yet to confirm his identity.

Hunt’s family said the man in question was her husband, adding that they were “gutted” he was released with no charges.

“This journey has been incredibly difficult, with never-ending waves of grief, anguish and trauma repeatedly engulfing us. Nothing about our path has been simple,” Brad Ibbott, a family member, wrote on Facebook Tuesday night.

IHIT says the investigation into the murder of Trina Hunt remains active and ongoing.

“IHIT is aware of the impact of this tragedy, not only on Trina’s family, but on the community as a whole and we remain dedicated to seeking justice. As this case remains active, no updates can be provided at this time, as we need to maintain the integrity of the investigation,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in an email statement to CTV News.

Hunt’s home was listed for sale in October for $2,388,800.

The MLS listing was reposted one week ago at $1,950,000.