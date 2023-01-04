B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
The little girl was mauled after placing her arm into an "unguarded chain link fence" at the zoo's black bear enclosure in August 2019, according to the claim, which was filed in B.C. Supreme Court last month.
Richard Hanson, who is named as the child's litigation guardian, alleges his daughter suffered a range of injuries during the attack, including the partial loss of one of her fingers.
"The attack has caused and continues to cause the plaintiff serious personal injuries, losses and damages," the lawsuit reads.
Hanson has accused the zoo of "failing to install a proper barrier" between the bears and guests, and of "acting with reckless disregard" for his daughter's safety.
None of the allegations have been tested in court, and the Greater Vancouver Zoo has yet to file a response to the lawsuit.
CTV News has reached out to the zoo for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.
