B.C. farm that cares for rescued horses in battle with government

The owners of a Fraser Valley farm that takes in rescue horses and runs programs to help kids, say their operation is in jeopardy because of a battle with the government.

At issue is the drainage work the farmers carried out to make their land more useable.

“What’s going on is horrible,’ said Lauren Macdonald, who owns Black Diamond Farms with her husband Rob Macdonald.

When the couple began their farm seven years ago, they put in piping to drain water off the land.

“During that time, we received direction on what to do with drainage on the property so we could build this facility,” said Rob.

Most of the work was finished back then, but because of finances, they put off installing about 150 feet of piping.

Now, with the skyrocketing cost of hay, and the desire to keep their horses on pasture as much as possible, they invested about $30,000 to finish clearing a one-acre portion and add drainage.

“I understand that I have the right under the farming act to clear land and add drainage, so that’s what we continued to do,” Rob said.

In the spring, they paid for an excavator and bulldozer to finish the work, but officials with the City of Abbotsford stopped by one day and that’s when the Macdonald’s problems began.

They were asked to a meeting about “environmentally sensitive areas” in and around the farm.

“What they’re saying to me is that it is a marked waterway… That was failed to be told to me by the city (seven years ago). They’re the ones that told me to do this with the piping,” Rob said.

He said the city advised they could keep the initial drainage from years ago, but their latest efforts would have to be redone and they would have to pull the drainage pipe back out and replant vegetation instead of keeping a useable field.

According to the City of Abbotsford, the farm needs a “natural environmental development permit” and must also be in compliance with the provincial Water Sustainability Act.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the City of Abbotsford said, "The city has no record of the required B.C. government permit to infill a watercourse on the property," but that they are working with the owners.

The Ministry of Forests said they understand the farm spent years developing the property “with the City of Abbotsford’s guidance.”

“Changes to streams and wetlands are subject to specific legal protections. When Ministry of Forests staff were made aware that stream channels on the property had been piped without authorizations in place, they began working with the property owner to rectify this,” said an email from the ministry.

“The streams on the property are part of the headwaters to Wades Creek; an important fish-bearing stream. The impacts of activities that infill or underground relocation of small headwater streams in watersheds are known to impact the ecological integrity of downstream fish-bearing watercourses,” the ministry said.

The ministry also said staff are working with the owners to address the concerns.

But the Macdonald’s say what’s being asked of them will mean a significant financial hit.

“We’re just trying our hardest to keep going,” said Lauren, who explained that the pasture also allows the horses to spend more time outdoors.

“We need the horses to be very happy so they are good for the kids,” she said.

The Macdonald's said their farm focuses on mental health and is a place where children learn not only about horses, but about themselves.

“We’ve had parents that tell us we saved the lives of their kids because of this program, parents that use this place for counselling for their kids,” she said.

“There’s just so much love down there, it’s beautiful,” she said.

The couple also said the farm takes in rescue horses and gives them a safe home.

Rob said the impact of this battle with the government has them questioning, “If we can keep our doors open. I’ve already considered if we need to move our operation to Alberta where it’s a little bit cheaper to run,” he said.