B.C. farmer plows under 'dream' crop, worries he won't be able to start over after catastrophic flood

Abbotsford, B.C., farmer Avtar Dhillon just plowed under the field that once held so much promise for him.

Six years ago, he began farming saffron, saying he was the first in B.C. to do so on a commercial level.

He had been in the middle of harvesting when the floods last November left his Sumas Prairie farm under water. Still, he’d been hopeful the 250,000 saffron bulbs he’d planted would survive.

But months later, he’s learned the extent of the loss.

“Very hard for us,” he said in a recent interview at his farm.

Not only did he lose his crop, but his house was seriously damaged.

“We are homeless now and we are staying in the apartment and we drive every day to the farm,” Dhillon said.

Environment Canada says the devastating events last year were “months in the making.” Fifteen atmospheric rivers hit the South Coast between September and the end of November.

“We saw multiple atmospheric rivers come through and just really upping that moisture content on the coast and each river that came through added more moisture,” said meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

“Atmospheric rivers can be over a thousand kilometres long and over 400 kilometres wide and hold an enormous amount of moisture, as much as the Amazon River.”

Sekhon said a recent study found that the amount of rain that fell in some parts of the Fraser Valley, like Hope and Cultus Lake, made it a once-in-100-year weather event. However, he said, due to climate change, the probability of extreme precipitation has increased by 50 per cent.

“As the climate changes, we can expect more intense atmospheric rivers in the future. They could be carrying more moisture for longer periods of time,” Sekhon explained.

None of this is comforting to farmers on Sumas Prairie, including Dhillon.

“We had such a huge impact (on) our lives,” he said, explaining that his losses are around $2 million.

Dhillon said government assistance is only providing him with a fraction of the cost to replant his bulbs. B.C.’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food denies this, saying in a statement the “program compensation rate per bulb is 37 cents, which represents 70% of the cost for each bulb including pre-plant preparation, planting and input costs.”

But Dhillon maintains the funding will only cover a small portion of the cost to start over, and he worries that even if he replants, his field could flood again.

“(The) government does not have a plan yet, flood protection plan,” he said.

The ministry said its staff are in regular contact with the farmer to help bring flood-damaged acres back into production.