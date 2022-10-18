B.C. father-son lottery players win $984K after decade of attempts

A father and son from Richmond have a lot of bucks to bond over, after their lottery tradition paid off last month.

Pui and Shun Chan say it took 10 years of playing Lotto Max before they won the 6/7+ Bonus prize of $984,940.60.

“We are both surprised and never thought we would win,” the Chans told BC Lottery Corporation, adding they usually play Quick Picks.

The lucky pair learned they’d scored big from the Sept. 20 draw through the Lotto! app. To celebrate, they plan to have a nice family dinner.

This year, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $138 million from Lotto Max, a nationwide lottery game that’s drawn bi-weekly.

The odds of winning Lotto Max's 6/7+ Bonus prize, which gives the winner 2.5 per cent of the fund pool, is about one in 4,756,400, according to BCLC.