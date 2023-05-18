B.C. Ferrari driver with bulldog on lap caught going 161 km/h

B.C. Mounties recently impounded a Ferrari after clocking the driver speeding down the highway while he had a bulldog sitting on his lap.

On Sunday afternoon, officers with the BC Highway Patrol in the Fraser Valley saw the white luxury vehicle "making multiple lane changes and overtaking other vehicles at a high rate of speed," according to a statement issued Wednesday.

The driver was clocked going 161 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 1 Popkum, police noted.

"After bringing the vehicle safely to a stop, the officer discovered that the driver, identified as a man in his 30s from the Lower Mainland, had a bulldog on his lap," the statement from the RCMP continued.

"Driving any vehicle at this rate of speed with or without an animal on your lap is dangerous for all involved. Driving with a pet on your lap can interfere with your ability to safely control the vehicle."

The driver has been charged with "multiple" violations of the province's Motor Vehicle Act, according to authorities.

According to ICBC, speeding is a factor in one in four fatal crashes in the province annually. On average, 80 people are killed each year, according to the insurer's data from 2017 to 2021.

Penalties for speeding increase depending on how fast a driver is caught going above the limit, with fines ranging from $138 to $483. Going more than 40 km/h over the limit results in an automatic seven-day vehicle impoundment, leaving the driver on the hook to pay for towing and storage fees.