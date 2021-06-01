B.C. fire captain's body found weeks after drowning death

A body has been found in a B.C. lake not far from where a fire captain was believed to have drowned.

The body of what appeared to have been a diver was pulled from the waters of Okanagan Lake early Tuesday morning.

Police say the remains are those of a 52-year-old man who went missing on May 15.

The investigation Is ongoing, but the search for Kamloops Fire Capt. Brian Lannon is now over, the RCMP said in a news release.

Lannon was believed to have drowned while scuba diving in the lake. He was in an area near the William R. Bennett Bridge when he was separated from his diving partner.

He did not resurface.

His body was found just south of the bridge, Mounties said.

Police thanked those involved in the search for Lannon over the two-week period, and expressed condolences to the captain's family, friends and co-workers.

Kamloops Fire Rescue said Lannon had served as a firefighter in the city since 1994, and described him as a "much-loved husband, son, brother (and) uncle."

The department said he was known for his dedication and professionalism.

"Rest easy, Brian," the fire department wrote in a message on Twitter at the time of his disappearance.