B.C. First Nation declares state of emergency over mental health crisis

The Ktunaxa Nation of southeastern B.C. has declared a state of emergency related to a mental health crisis among its members.

A statement released by the Ktunaxa Nation governments says it must be recognized as an equal partner in the work to develop culturally appropriate programs and supports for its most vulnerable citizens.

Ktunaxa leaders say developing holistic, culturally-relevant care is an urgent priority for members with complex mental health needs.

They say the emergency declaration is a call for all levels of government to work with them - in the same way work has been done to combat the pandemic and the opioid crisis.