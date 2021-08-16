B.C. first nation gives gold mining company 2 days to leave Nuxalk territory
The Nuxalk Nation on B.C.'s northcentral coast has given a Vancouver mining company until Wednesday to quit mining exploration in the region and leave Nuxalk territory.
The chief and council of the nation issued a statement today saying Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is conducting unauthorized test drilling on two sites within Nuxalk territory for the past several weeks.
The statement says “any type of mining operation is extremely dangerous to the well-being of (the) territory,” and Juggernaut has until Aug. 18 to cease operations, remove equipment, return the core samples, and leave.
A release from Juggernaut in March said the company has permits for the area and on Aug. 3 it said work was beginning at two “newly discovered extensive high-grade gold-silver zones” on the northcentral coast -- but the company has not said if the work has Indigenous support.
