B.C. First Nation issues '26 Calls for Truth and Justice' after children's graves discovered at residential school site

The Tseshaht (c̓išaaʔatḥ) First Nation on Vancouver Island is calling on the provincial and federal governments, as well as several church organizations, to help address historic wrongs carried out at a residential school in Port Alberni.

On Feb. 21, the Tseshaht Nation released its findings of an 18-month search at the former school site, which was in operation from 1900 to 1973.

Ground-penetrating radar and other research determined that at least 17 suspected children's graves were found on the property of the Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS), and that at least 67 children in total died at the school, according to the First Nation.

CALLS TO ACTION

On Thursday, the Tseshaht Nation released what it calls "26 Calls for Truth and Justice," which asks the provincial and federal governments to help fund research, cultural events, health supports and more for people affected by the residential school.

Some of the calls also include funding for the demolition of the AIRS building, and the construction of a new community centre at the site.

The 26 calls also request funding for further research and scanning at the site, and that an independent inquiry of the RCMP's role at AIRS be carried out.

"We cannot let these findings become just another statistic," said the nation in a release Thursday.

"We call upon Canada's prime minister, the premier of B.C., (and all government officials) and the RCMP, as well as churches and faiths to meet with the Tseshaht First Nation as soon as possible to develop a solid action plan and resources to implement all 26 Call for Truth and Justice."

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll-free line at 1-800-721-0066.

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.