B.C. fiscal update expected following forecast of years of billion-dollar deficits

B.C.'s finance minister is set to provide an update Monday on the province's finances, economy and first quarter results from April to June.

The last update from Selina Robinson showed the COVID-19 pandemic was battering the province's bottom line, but the effects hadn't been as bad as feared.

She reported in July that the deficit of close to 5.5 billion dollars for the fiscal year that ended March 31 was nearly three billion lower than forecast.

The 2021-22 budget released in April forecast a deficit of $9.7 billion followed by at least two more years of billion-dollar deficits.