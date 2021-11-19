B.C. flood latest: No homes to be destroyed in Abbotsford for levee, crews will build new dike instead

The option of destroying homes to build a massive levee in flood-stricken Abbotsford, B.C., is no longer being considered, according to the city's mayor.

"Things are very fluid," Mayor Henry Braun said in an update Friday afternoon on the devastating flooding affecting the city.

Crews will instead build a new dike with the hope of preventing flood waters from overtaking the Sumas Prairie.

Late on Thursday, Braun told reporters the city was looking at enlisting the help of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel to build a 2.5-kilometre levee along Highway 1, which would have meant expropriating and demolishing 22 homes.

Sixty-four CAF members are currently on the ground in Abbotsford, with a total of 120 expected.

MERRIT DAMAGE ASSESSMENT

Officials say work is beginning to assess homes damaged by floods in one city in B.C., as the province continues to reel from a devastating storm on Monday.

In an update on Friday, officials in Merritt said “trained inspectors” are being brought into the city to begin “a rapid damage assessment” of the properties that were directly affected by the floods.

The city says once the assessments are complete, homes will be tagged green, yellow or red. A process will be put in place to allow those with green-tagged homes to return to collect possessions and “begin remediation efforts.”

Crews in Merritt are also conducting a series of inspections and tests on the city’s drinking water system.

“We hope that we will be able to pressurize some sections of the system soon, in areas that were not directly affected by flooding,” the update reads.

The city said it has “begun planning for recovery and resiliency, with the necessary social supports when residents return to the community.”

For now, a city-wide evacuation order remains in place in Merritt.

“The city is conducting planning for the partial rescinding of the Evacuation Order for areas of the city that were not directly affected by flooding,” the statement reads. “Once the critical infrastructure comes back online.”

Meanwhile, British Columbia’s public safety minister is expected to release more specifics of the province’s state of emergency during a press conference at 3:30 p.m. PST on Friday.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. PST, but it has been delayed.

Thousands remain displaced from their homes in B.C. while work to restore vital resources continues.

Here’s a closer look at what’s happening elsewhere in B.C.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday evening, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said several homes may need to be destroyed to shore up a levee and prevent the low-lying community of Sumas Prairie from turning into a lake.

The dike which protects Sumas Prairie has been breached, Braun told reporters, and an emergency levee must be built as soon as possible.

According to Braun, the biggest breach in the dike is approximately 100 metres long.

He said the city is planning to use help from Canadian Armed Forces personnel to build a dike alongside Highway 1 beginning Friday morning.

Braun said officials are not sure exactly how many homes will need to be destroyed to build the dike, but he said it will likely be between six and 12.

BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN SUMAS PRAIRIE

A boil water advisory has also been issued for the Sumas Prairie area.

In an update released Thursday, the City of Abbotsford said water supply will be restored to the existing isolated Sumas Prairie water distribution system.

The city said water will be introduced “pipe by pipe as roads become accessible and we can confirm there are no breaks.”

The city said it expects the boil water advisory to be in place for “several days.”

“For those in the affected area, it may take several days for normal water pressure to return,” the release reads.

The city said no other areas of the Abbotsford water system are affected and the water “remains safe to drink.”

“As the condition of the system is not fully known, water service may intermittent and turned off, if another break is identified,” the release reads.

TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE

The Trans Mountain pipeline remains “safely in a static condition and there is no indication of any oil release,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said “every effort is being made to safely restart the pipeline as promptly as possible.”

Speaking at a press conference, B.C. Transport Minister Rob Fleming said the province is working with the company, but is also looking at getting fuel from Alberta and the United States.

However, experts say there is no immediate danger of the province running out of fuel.

ONE DEAD, FOUR MISSING

At least one person is dead and four people have been reported missing as a result of devastating mudslides along Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet.

Officials confirmed the body of one woman was recovered from scene of the mudslides, but her identity has not been made public.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan said he expects more fatalities will be reported in the coming days.

In an update Thursday afternoon, Defence Minister Anita Anand said 120 CAF personnel would be on the ground in Abbotsford by day's end.

Anand said over the next 30 days “and possibly longer if needed,” CAF will be in B.C. to help the province “through this crisis.”

“They can evacuate people to safety, offer help to those who are vulnerable, stranded or in distress, support critical provincial supply chains, investigate the impacts of flooding to help B.C.’s planning of relief efforts, and assist local authorities in protecting critical infrastructure.”

Anand said up to 350 personnel are ready to be deployed to B.C. from Edmonton as part of the immediate response unit.

Two CAF-operated helicopters are also conducting damage assessment in the region.

Anand said there are also “thousands more members on standby,” who are ready to help if needed.

B.C.’s Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said an order limiting some non-essential travel is expected to be issued in the coming days.

Farnworth said the government will leverage special powers granted by the provincial state of emergency declared earlier this week, to restrict travel on highways and routes affected by the storm.

“It’s very much dependent on how roads are being cleared and being made available to open,” he said. “It may be single-lane or alternating traffic, and obviously we want to ensure that the priority is for commercial vehicles, essential traffic – and so the restriction would be in place in those particular locations.”

A number of roads and highways remain closed. An updated list can be found here.

Some schools in the province’s Lower Mainland are planning to reopen next week.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday evening, the Chilliwack School District said it is planning a “full return to school” on Monday.

The school district said it will “communicate information regarding return to school, including viable bus routes, to all families” on Sunday.

“The District understands that keeping schools closed for the past four days has negatively impacted some families in our community,” the post reads.

Schools in the Chilliwack district remain closed on Friday.

DAIRY FARMS DEVASTATED

Dairy farms in the affected areas have also been devastated.

Holger Schwichtenberg is the chair of B.C. Dairy in Agassiz B.C.

He told CTV’s Your Morning that, while his farm was untouched by the storm, he has spent the last several days helping his colleagues and neighbours.

“We’ve seen people whose farms – their livelioods – 60 years of work are [now] under six feet of water,” he said. “And they received the evacuation order which means you have to leave, you have no choice.”

He said a lot of animals from these farms have ended up on farms in Chilliwack.

But, Schwichtenberg said the animals left behind desperately need food and water and will need to be rescued once floodwaters are low enough.

He said once floodwaters recede and the animals are removed, there will be “huge amounts of cleanup needed to get barns “back up in running order.”

Schwichtenberg said because trucks are unable to get to the farms to pick up milk, many farms have had to dump their product.

“The transporters are trying desperately to get to us, but if the roads are impassable, they just can’t begin to do it, and we have to dump the milk and keep going.”

TRANSPORT CANADA EXTENDS NOTAM

Transport Canada says a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued on Thursday, has been extended.

In a tweet Friday, the agency said the NOTAM, which restricts all aircraft including drones from flying lower than 300 metres between Abbotsford Airport and Chilliwack Airport has been extended until midnight PST on Nov. 24.

The agency is also urging the public to “avoid unnecessary travel” to Chilliwack Airport at this time.

We have extended the #NOTAM restricting all aircraft, including #drones, from flying lower than 1000ft between #AbbotsfordAirport and #ChilliwackAirport until midnight Pacific time on November 24. Avoid unnecessary travel to Chilliwack Airport. #BCFloods

INSURANCE ISSUES

As damage assessments continue across B.C., one expert says getting insurance to cover the flood damages from the storm might be difficult for some homeowners.

Jason Thistlethwaite is a professor at the University of Waterloo whose research focuses on the economic impacts of extreme weather and climate change.

He told CTV’s Your Morning that he is “concerned” that a lot of the flooding in B.C. has occurred in areas deemed to be ‘high-risk.’

“Insurance is generally not available in those areas,” he said.

He said the type of insurance coverage available for the type of damage seen in B.C. is known as “overland flood insurance.”

“The first thing that I would do is I’d be going to take a look at the fine print of your insurance policy, just to take a look at what coverage is available for that overland part of flooding,” Thistlethwaite said.

He said anyone who may be unsure of their coverage should contact their insurance company.

Thistlethwaite said “unfortunately,” there are many high-risk areas in Canada.

“We have approximately 10 per cent of Canadians [who] live in these areas, and insurance is unlikely to be available for that type of flooding,” he said. “So I’m a little concerned we’re going to have some issues over the next few weeks as people reach out to try and understand and are likely to find that they’re not covered for the type of damage that’s occurred.”

