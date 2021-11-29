B.C. flooding: 12 properties evacuated between Chilliwack and Hope

Fresh flooding has prompted a new evacuation order for a dozen properties located between the Fraser Valley communities of Chilliwack and Hope.

The Fraser Valley Regional District issued the order to 12 homes in the Laidlaw area on Monday evening, citing floodwaters that could pose a danger to life and property.

"Flooding from multiple watercourses in the Laidlaw area caused by heavy rainfall associated with atmospheric river events is impacting properties," the order reads.

People living in the affected addresses, all located along Laidlaw Road and McKay Road, have been asked to gather 72 hours' worth of emergency supplies, including medications, and leave while it's still safe to do so.

District officials also recommend closing doors and windows, turning off all appliances save for refrigerators and freezers, and helping neighbours who might need assistance.

Those who can't escape can contact the local emergency operations centre at 778-704-0400, or by calling 911.

The evacuated addresses, all of which were under a previous evacuation alert, are:

58430 Laidlaw Rd.

58460 Laidlaw Rd.

58470 Laidlaw Rd.

58480 Laidlaw Rd.

58350 Laidlaw Rd.

58510 Laidlaw Rd.

58428 McKay Rd.

58458 McKay Rd.

58538 McKay Rd.

58431 McKay Rd.

58481 McKay Rd.

58491 McKay Rd.

An evacuation alert remains in place for other properties on Laidlaw Road, Fancher Road, McKay Road, Dent Road and Hunter Creek Road, according to the district.