B.C. flooding: Highway 7 closed for 4.8 kilometres in Maple Ridge

Heavy rain from B.C.'s latest atmospheric river caused flooding on several highways Sunday morning, including a 4.8-kilometre stretch of Highway 7.

DriveBC said that highway has been closed in both directions from 105 Avenue to 263 Street in Maple Ridge, but that there are detours available.

Officials have not provided an estimated reopening time, but updates are available on the DriveBC website.

Floodwaters also temporarily blocked a bus lane on Highway 99 in Richmond and forced the closure of the 264th Street onramp on Highway 1, though both issues have been resolved.

Meanwhile, parts of Highway 1, Highway 3 and Highway 99 that were shut down Saturday as a precaution over storm-related concerns remain closed.

The Ministry of Transportation is expected to reassess the safety of the highways Sunday and determine whether they can be reopened.

The proactive closures impacted Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet, and Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon.

Officials also closed Highway 1 between Popkum and Hope so that water could be released from the Jones Lake Reservoir. While officials said that rushing water could damage parts of the highway that were impacted during the last major storm, they said the releases are "crucial" to protecting the reservoir.

