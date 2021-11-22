B.C. flooding: Update on recovery, response coming from province

Several provincial ministers will give an update Monday on B.C.'s ongoing flood response.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth will be joined by Rob Fleming, transportation minster, and Lana Popham, agriculture minister, to talk about updates from the weekend and next steps as B.C. continues to recover from devastating floods and landslides.

Last week, an "atmospheric river" brought intense rainfall to southern B.C., leaving parts of the province underwater and major routes in and out of the Lower Mainland buried in mud. At least four people died in one of multiple landslides that occurred as a result of the storm.

Major highways were closed for days and some have only reopened to essential travel. As of Monday, closures remain on parts of Highway 1 and Highway 5. An updated list of closures is available on DriveBC's website.

Improvements have also been made in Abbotsford, which saw much of its community of Sumas Prairie flooded. On Sunday, the city's mayor said a breach on the Sumas River dike has been sealed, but work is continuing to reinforce it. As well, the floodgates at the Barrowtown Pump Station are now fully open.

Even so, Mayor Henry Braun said the city is "still a long way from being out of danger" and the local state of emergency has been extended to Nov. 29.

On Monday, northern parts of the province will experience the end of an "atmospheric river," which was expected to bring as much as 100 millimetres of rain. Other parts of the province are expected to see snow and strong winds.

Atmospheric rivers are long, high plumes of moisture-laden air that can bring hours- or days-long rainfall of varying intensity. Officials say the weather pattern is becoming more common due to climate change.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday and Kendra Mangione