B.C. funds rapid drug-checking technology amid opioid crisis

The British Columbia government is funding a new drug-checking technology developed on Vancouver Island in an effort to prevent overdoses amid the province’s illicit drug toxicity crisis.

The province says it will provide $305,000 to fund research and setup costs for HarmCheck, a collaborative project between Vancouver Island University (VIU) and the Victoria-based Vancouver Island Drug Checking Project.

The technology was developed at VIU and provides rapid testing of street drugs for the presence of deadly additives such as fentanyl and carfentanil.

“HarmCheck is cutting-edge technology developed right here in Nanaimo that has the power to reduce poisoned drug overdoses and save lives,” said Sheila Malcolmson, B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, in a statement Tuesday.

“This technology allows for rapid and cost-effective drug-checking services that provide life-saving information,” Malcolmson added.

“I am grateful to the team at Vancouver Island University and proud to support a homegrown solution that adds another tool in our response to the drug-poisoning crisis. The project announced today has the potential to be replicated in communities across the province.”

Nearly 2,000 HarmCheck tests have already been conducted in Victoria, according to the province.

“I am grateful to the provincial government for recognizing the important role universities play in addressing serious societal challenges,” said VIU president Deborah Saucier.

“This technology has the potential to save lives and help address one of the most critical and devastating challenges we face – the opioid epidemic,” Saucier added.

“This funding provides the opportunity to further this research and contribute to the health and safety of island residents while doing so.”

The Vancouver Island Drug Checking Project provides free and confidential drug-checking services at 1802 Cook St. in Victoria, from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

The province says it only plans to use HarmCheck in Victoria at this time, before potentially expanding it to other areas of the province.