B.C. gang unit seizes $670K worth of illicit drugs, 29,000 potentially fatal doses of fentanyl

A month-long initiative targeting gang activity in B.C. has led to the seizure of more than half a million dollars' worth of illicit drugs, including 29,000 potentially fatal doses of fentanyl.

In a news release Thursday, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia said it partnered with Mounties in Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon-North Okanagan and Penticton, as well as B.C. Highway Patrol to crack down on gang activity in the province.

The investigation — which began in July — resulted in several arrests and seizures, the CFSEU-BC said.

Mounties seized 1.84 kilograms of illicit drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines.

The combined street value of the drugs is estimated at approximately $670,000 and the amount of fentanyl seized alone is equivalent to about 29,000 potentially lethal doses.

“CFSEU-BC’s collaboration with the Kelowna regional detachment has been exceptional this year. During the summer months, with the increase in visitors to the Okanagan, the focused efforts of the UGET team were essential to increasing the safety in public spaces within the community,” said Insp. Beth McAndie in the release.

“The presence and enforcement action provided was key to Kelowna’s ability to ensure public safety to our community.”

Mounties said 224 kilograms of non-government issued cannabis, 211 grams of shatter and drug-lab equipment were seized throughout the investigation, as well as $12,570 in cash.

Dozens of weapons were also seized, including firearms, knives, machetes, carbon fiber brass knuckles, bear spray and a Taser.

"CFSEU-BC will continue to collaborate in coordinated policing efforts with local RCMP agencies to keep the Thompson/Okanagan region safe from the threats posed by organized crime and gang violence," said Supt. Alison Laurin.