B.C. Girl Guides 'urgently looking' for more adult volunteers as new cookie campaign begins

Thousands of Girl Guides, their families and adult volunteers fanned out across the province Saturday for the start of the organization's latest cookie campaign.

"Chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are arriving all across British Columbia this week and this weekend as we start fundraising for all the amazing activities we have planned for girls this year," said Diamond Isinger, provincial spokesperson for B.C. Girl Guides, at a regional distribution warehouse in Delta.

Isinger said "a few million" boxes of cookies were being distributed from four warehouses in the province this weekend, with the other three facilities located in Victoria, West Kelowna and Prince George.

The money raised from each $6 box goes directly to fund goals set by Girl Guides themselves, Isinger said. These goals can include travel, summer camps and other activities.

The logistics of launching a cookie campaign are always a challenge, Isinger said, noting that it takes thousands of volunteers to make the fundraiser work.

Volunteers are also badly needed to organize Girl Guide groups during the rest of the year, she said.

"We are urgently looking for more adult women to be involved in girl empowerment here in B.C.," she said. "In an average year, in recent years, we've had wait-lists of over 1,000 girls who have signed up, but been unable to be placed in a group until and unless we have more adult role models come forward."

Isinger directed those interested in volunteering to visit the Girl Guides website to learn more. That's also where you can find Girl Guide cookies near you using the organization's cookie finder.