B.C. government announces $1M in mental health support funding for families

The B.C. government has announced it is providing more than $1 million to support families with loved ones who are struggling with mental health issues.

The move is in response to World Schizophrenia Week, taking place May 23 to 29.

The funding will particularly benefit those in more rural communities by providing them with better access to educational programs they need to cope with their family member’s mental health challenges, the province said Thursday.

"For too long, families who have a loved one experiencing serious mental illness have struggled to access services they desperately need," said the province’s minister of mental health and addictions Sheila Malcolmson, in a news release.

"That’s why we are expanding supports for people whose family member is experiencing a serious mental illness, including schizophrenia."

The resources are being developed and led by the B.C. Schizophrenia Society.

According to the BCSS, mental health issues have become more prevalent during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The organization says it saw a 40 per cent increase in families asking for urgent support over the past year.

"We know families urgently need support when a loved one is experiencing a mental health crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased this need," said Faydra Aldridge, the CEO of BCSS.

"We are grateful to the province for this investment that improves access to vital supports for families supporting people living with serious mental illness in B.C."

The organization says its goal is to help family members better understand mental health and develop healthy coping strategies.

It’s been a lifeline for many, including Michele K., whose son was diagnosed with a schizophrenia spectrum disorder.

"People like me need to know that they aren’t the only one who has a sibling, parent or child living with mental illness," she said in the news release.

"I feel much more able to help my family member after receiving support from the B.C. Schizophrenia Society—just knowing they are there, listening to us, understanding the challenges we face and advocating for us is a calming relief."