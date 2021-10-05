B.C. government expected to introduce old-growth logging reforms
Staff
The Canadian Press
The Opposition Liberals and Greens are expecting the B.C. government to introduce policy reforms to old-growth logging during the current six-week legislative session, and the forests minster says changes are coming.
Katrine Conroy says the Forestry Act will be amended and changes will go beyond the issue of old-growth logging that has seen more than 1,100 arrests at Fairy Creek.
A spokesperson for the group called the Rainforest Flying Squad says members showed up outside the legislature building yesterday to send a message to the government about their old-growth logging concerns.
New Democrat house leader Mike Farnworth says the government's agenda includes introducing finance, environment and family legislation in the coming weeks.
