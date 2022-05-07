B.C. government gives $2.5M for Indigenous centre after concept plan is approved
The British Columbia government says it will provide $2.5 million for an Indigenous centre in Vancouver after the approval of a concept plan.
A news release Friday says the centre will include a post-secondary education and skills training campus, affordable homes, child care, and cultural and support services.
It says the $2.5 million has been given for the centre to finalize the project's scope, timelines and funding sources.
The release says land for the centre has been “conditionally secured” from the Urban Native Youth Association, City of Vancouver and Suncor Energy Inc., at the corner of East Hastings Street and Commercial Drive in Vancouver.
It says this centre, once completed, will give Indigenous youth a chance to learn in a culturally safe environment.
Premier John Horgan says there is a “growing demand for community-based, culturally relevant services,” which can be fulfilled with a centre such as this.
“This new centre will help meet the need and seize the opportunity, serving as a national example of Indigenous-led, transformational change.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.
-
Winners of the second round of East Coast Music AwardsThe second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show.
-
Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPSA man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Second round of East Coast Music Award winners announced in FrederictonAnother round of winners was announced Sunday at the annual East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.
-
Death of man found injured on bridge being investigated as homicideOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man, who was found critically injured on a bridge, died in hospital.
-
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky DerbyRich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
-
Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leaderJohn Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, was elected as the city's next leader on Sunday in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee.
-
'Sex Education' actor Ncuti Gatwa to be new 'Doctor Who'Ncuti Gatwa will be the first Black actor to play the lead role in British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who,' taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord next year, the BBC said on Sunday.
-
Summer-like temperatures expected in London this weekIt may technically be spring, but Mother Nature will give London, Ont. an early glimpse at summer this week, with temperatures in the mid-to-high twenties expected.
-
Ford pledges to restore Northlander passenger rail service, rebuild Highway 101Ontario Progressive Conservatives are pledging to improve road and rail transportation in northern Ontario, including investing $75 million to restore the Northlander passenger rail service between Toronto and Timmins, Ont.