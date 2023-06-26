B.C. government invests $12M to revamp 4 SPCA locations, with $7M slated for Vancouver

A Vancouver animal centre is about to get a $7 million makeover as part of a province-wide plan to replace closed or outdated BC SPCA locations.

The B.C. government announced on Monday that it is investing a total of $12 million to help build SPCA shelter replacements in four cities.

Prince George will receive $3 million of the funds, while Duncan and Fort St. John are both slated to receive $1 million each.

“Currently, the shelters in these communities are either closed or outdated, and are neither designed nor equipped to provide modern care for animals,” the province explained in a statement.

The Vancouver branch, which is in operation at 1205 East 7th Ave., is slated to be redeveloped into a shelter with a 20,000 square foot animal centre, a 9,000 square foot veterinary hospital and 5,000 square foot education centre.

Eileen Drever, a senior officer with the BC SPCA, says the new Vancouver campus will provide shelter, care and outreach services for local animals, as well as ones transferred from different communities that aren’t able to help the animals.

“It will be the provincial nerve centre of our organization; where we co-ordinate large deployments for animal-protection and emergency services, and work to change how animals are treated in society,” Drever said in a statement Monday.

Shoni Field, the branch’s interim chief communications officer, says it will also be a hub for animal protection, humane education, advocacy, research, policy development and disaster response.

“The animal sheltering spaces will be designed to help us better support fearful, anxious and under-socialized animals, which we’re seeing in increasing numbers,” Field wrote in an email to CTV News.

In response to the growing number of animals with behaviour issues, the $1 million slated for BC SPCA Cowichan will be used to create a first-in-Canada centre.

Duncan’s 27-year-old facility will be redeveloped into the Vancouver Island Animal Behaviour Centre.

The other $1 million investment will help Fort St. John establish a permanent BC SPCA location.

The branch recently relocated to a building at 10503 89th Ave. in February, 11 months after structural issues were identified in its previous building, which made it unsafe for humans and animals alike.

In Prince George, the $3 million will be used to redevelop a facility that provides regional services for the Cariboo and northern B.C.

On top of the multi-million dollar investment into BC SPCA, the services of which are primarily funded through individual donors, the province has also committed to resuming work to develop a new framework for people who breed cats and dogs.

“We are committed to ensuring that all pets are treated with the utmost care and respect,” Agriculture and Food Minister Pam Alexis said in Monday’s statement.

She says the goal of the framework is “to protect kittens and puppies in B.C. from unethical breeders, like puppy mills.”

No dates have been provided in terms of when construction will start and end for the four facilities.

“We need to move through all permitting and secure additional funding prior to the start date,” Field said of the Vancouver branch.

The government says the four facilities receiving provincial aid offer care to thousands of companion pets each year in B.C., including cats, dogs, birds, rabbits and rodents.