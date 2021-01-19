British Columbia's auditor general says the provincial government has not been doing a good enough job protecting its information technology from potential cybersecurity threats.

Michael Pickup says of the five government ministries reviewed by his office, only the Ministry of Education and the information branch in the Ministry of Citizens' Services provided strong protections against cybersecurity threats.

He says the audit found the ministries of finance, health and natural resources and much of the Ministry of Citizens' Services did not have adequate cybersecurity practices to manage its IT assets.

Pickup says his audit makes seven recommendations to improve protection and management of information technology, all of which have been accepted by the B.C. government.

He says his office is planning a future review of IT protection during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with many government employees working from their homes.

The auditor also released a report today that was critical of the government's management of forest service roads in the province, saying the Ministry of Forests didn't manage safety or environmental risks in accordance with its policies.

