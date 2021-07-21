B.C. government puts 18-month ban on rodenticides to help protect wildlife
The B.C. government has temporarily banned the sale of rodenticides to protect owls and other wildlife from poisoning.
The Environment Ministry says it will review alternatives during the 18-month ban of “second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides,” which are more powerful than other rodent controls and increase the risk of poisoning of creatures that eat these animals.
It says in a news release that agricultural production, food safety and health services like hospitals, food processing storage facilities, restaurants and grocery stores are exempt from the ban.
The ministry says it will update pesticide applicator certification material and educate users on methods to minimize harm.
It says the pesticide will be used as the last line of defence.
Environment Minister George Heyman says in a statement that rodenticide use is harming, and too often killing, birds, pets and other wildlife.
Deanna Pfeifer, with the Rodenticide Free B.C. campaign, welcomed the ban saying there are a number of alternative pest management approaches that are safer, humane and effective in the long term.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.
