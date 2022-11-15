iHeartRadio

B.C. government seeks input from Vancouver Island gig workers


(Skip the Dishes)

The B.C. government wants input from gig workers as it reviews employment standards for people working through app-based platforms offering services like riding hailing and food delivery.

The Labour Ministry says workers can provide feedback at three sessions on Vancouver Island this week -- Wednesday in Victoria and Thursday in Nanaimo and Parksville.

It says app-based drivers are paid only for "active time" and may earn less than minimum wage for a shift as part of work that's outside of a long-term relationship with a particular employer.

The sessions have been held elsewhere in the province and are part of a precarious-work strategy for the so-called new economy that Statistics Canada estimated earlier this year involves about one in 10 Canadians in the workforce.

12