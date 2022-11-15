B.C. government seeks input from Vancouver Island gig workers

The B.C. government wants input from gig workers as it reviews employment standards for people working through app-based platforms offering services like riding hailing and food delivery.

The Labour Ministry says workers can provide feedback at three sessions on Vancouver Island this week -- Wednesday in Victoria and Thursday in Nanaimo and Parksville.

It says app-based drivers are paid only for "active time" and may earn less than minimum wage for a shift as part of work that's outside of a long-term relationship with a particular employer.

The sessions have been held elsewhere in the province and are part of a precarious-work strategy for the so-called new economy that Statistics Canada estimated earlier this year involves about one in 10 Canadians in the workforce.