B.C. government tables changes to increase oversight of BC Ferries

The British Columbia government has tabled changes to the Coastal Ferry Act that the province says will increase public oversight of coastal ferry services.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming tabled Bill 7 on Wednesday, following on a 2019 review of BC Ferries that recommended more public oversight to ensure affordable and reliable ferry service for British Columbians.

The province says the legislative amendments will ensure the B.C. Ferry Authority, the public oversight body which provides strategic direction to BC Ferries, will be better positioned to work with BC Ferries on meeting the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes will allow the authority to issue binding resolutions to BC Ferries on matters of public interest, according to the province.

The amendments will also require the B.C. Ferry Authority to consult with the Public Sector Employers Council and develop executive compensation plans to ensure BC Ferries executive compensation levels do not exceed those provided to similar executives in the B.C. public sector.

The province says the ferry authority will be required to publicly report on its resolutions, and BC Ferries will include in its annual reporting the actions it has taken in response to the resolutions.