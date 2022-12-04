B.C. grandfather still missing after more than 2 years, RCMP say

Mounties in Mission say they're still seeking the public's assistance to find a missing senior last seen on Nov. 2, 2020.

Dan Halak was 84 when police first appealed for information about his disappearance. His family last saw him at his home in rural Mission, but his 1998 Chevy Blazer was found on Prior Street in Vancouver on Nov. 9, 2020.

At that time, his family told CTV News Vancouver Halak spent most of his time at home in Mission or at his family's home in Delta and rarely ventured elsewhere because of COVID-19 concerns.

Mission RCMP said there were no keys inside the vehicle when it was found, and no signs of forced entry.

"It has been a devastating 24 months," said Halak's son Keith in a news release issued Saturday by Mission RCMP.

"Dan is still missing. We miss his presence in our lives. Our hopes of finding him are holding on by a thread. We plead to anyone that may have seen, heard or know anything about our father Dan Halak's disappearance to anonymously contact Mission RCMP or Crime Stoppers with any information that could help us find Dan or give us closure to his disappearance."

Police describe the missing man as white with grey hair, brown eyes and glasses. He stands 5'5" and weighs roughly 190 pounds.

Mission RCMP can be reached at 604-826-7161 and Crime Stoppers can be reached at 800-222-8477.