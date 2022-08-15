B.C. grandmother loses thousands of dollars to crook in latest scam
An 87-year-old Metro Vancouver woman was so convinced that the man on the other end of the phone was an attorney, she gave him $10,000.
During the telephone call on Aug. 8, the man told the Coquitlam senior that her granddaughter had been in a car crash, and that drugs had been found in the trunk.
He said he could get her grandchild out of jail, but only if she paid him thousands of dollars right away.
“There was no car accident,” said Coquitlam RCMP Const. Deanna Law. “These calls from these scammers are made to seem urgent and authentic.”
Mounties tell CTV News the victim is a smart, savvy senior who often gets calls from crooks and doesn’t fall for them.
But this thief was so convincing, she genuinely thought her granddaughter was in trouble.
“We need the public to understand that you will never have a police officer, or a bank, or a Canada Revenue agent call you and demand money to have someone released from police custody. It would never happen,” said Cst. Law.
The 87-year-old may never see her money again, but Mounties believe they’ve made a significant break in the case.
When the money was exchanged in public, surveillance cameras likely caught an image of the suspect.
-
Ottawa family adopts two beagles from among 4,000 destined for drug experimentsAn Ottawa family has adopted two beagles that were among thousands freed from a facility in Virginia that was breeding them so they could be sold for drug experiments.
-
Group of Calgary artists to create mural on repurposed downtown office buildingA building along Seventh Avenue S.W. will soon be decorated with a large mural.
-
Chinatown joint operations hub funded by council, as Edmonton says it waits for provincial supportCity council approved a $15.2 million investment to fund a joint dispatch centre in Chinatown, with some hoping the province would help pick up the tab.
-
Vancouver emergency room cutting hours to relieve pressure on staffDue to mounting pressures on staff, the emergency department at Vancouver's UBC Hospital will be scaling back its hours starting Tuesday.
-
Calls to ensure timely emergency response after another Ashcroft resident dies waiting for ambulanceFor the second time in recent weeks, a resident in the village of Ashcroft has died while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. The tragedy is leading to calls for more immediate action to ensure timely emergency response in the community and across the province.
-
CNE organizers worry safety inspectors' strike could deter attendanceAs the Canadian National Exhibition prepares to return to Toronto this week, organizers say they worry ongoing labour action could deter people from attending the fair and hamper its revival following a two-year hiatus laden with financial setbacks.
-
Sask. couple making waves with the AmphicarOne Saskatchewan couple is making waves in their Amphicar this summer, a vintage vehicle that is part car and part boat.
-
Halifax entrepreneur trying to supply 1,000 children with backpacks ahead of back-to-schoolThose who want to help can purchase a backpack in-store or from their online shop. Some proceeds from other purchases will also go towards the backpack campaign.
-
Lack of candidates in Manitoba municipalities is not healthy, outgoing Winkler mayor saysSouthern Manitoba municipalities are gearing up for fall elections, but in areas where the current mayor or reeve is not running, some communities could be short on candidates.