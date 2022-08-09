B.C. Greens demanding watchdog report into Telus Health be made public

The BC Green Party is asking the province to release a health-care watchdog's report into corporate care they believe may be creating a two-tiered system in the province.

For months the party has raised the alarm over stressed out family doctors leaving the industry, and the growth of corporations offering private health services.

In February, MLA Adam Olsen highlighted questions about Telus Health's Lifeplus program in the B.C. legislature. For thousands of dollars a year -- patients can access a team of professionals like physiotherapists and dieticians. According to Telus Health, the care centres "do not charge for access to public family doctors."

At that time, a medical clinic in Olsen's riding was about to close.

"Telus Health MyCare provides a virtual walk-in clinic billed to MSP insurance. But if you want a so-called premium service, like annual screenings, preventative health and advanced diagnostics — services which used to be part of basic primary health care — you would have to pay for that out of your own pocket," Olson said during Question Period.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the Medical Services Commission would review the model.

Party Leader Sonia Furstenau wants to know where the report is, adding the findings were due at the end of June.

"The key issue is whether corporations are charging people for access to basic health care," said Furstenau.

She said whatever is found should be made public. No such commitment has been made. The Medical Services Commission and the Health Ministry did not respond to questions about this by deadline.

Furstenau went on to say, "I think it's essential that the minister reports out what is in this Medical Services Commission report. What does it say about Telus Health practices? And is it in violation of the Canada Health Act?

In an interview with CTV Monday, Dix said the issue was under review.

In an email, Telus Health said it's cooperating with the review -- and denied it is breaking any rules.

"We have no ability, and are fundamentally opposed, to fast-tracking publicly-funded health services for a fee," aspokesperson said when asked about the Lifeplus service.

Lifeplus differs from Telus Health's My Care -- which offers virtual doctors appointments through a free app.

With roughly a million British Columbians without a family doctor, and physicians complaining of an outdated compensation model -- Furstenau worries more primary careproviders may leave the public system and go private.

"We are hearing of doctors that are closing down their family practices and moving over to Telus and for people to still have access to that family doctor, they are having to pay that yearly fee," she said.